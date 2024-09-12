Jon Bon Jovi saved a woman's life in Nashville (symbolic photo). Lev Radin/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Jon Bon Jovi not only proved his musical talent, but also his courage: the rock star saved a woman in a dramatic situation from jumping off a bridge.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jon Bon Jovi prevented a tragedy by stopping a woman from jumping off a bridge and pulling her to safety.

The dramatic rescue occurred during filming for his new music video in Nashville, with Bon Jovi calmly talking the woman to safety.

Police Commissioner John Drake publicly praised the singer for his courageous actions, which earned him widespread recognition on social media. Show more

US rock star Jon Bon Jovi saved a woman from a potential tragedy when he stopped her from jumping off a bridge.

A recently released video shows the dramatic scene: Bon Jovi remains calm and patiently speaks to the distraught woman, who obviously wanted to end her life. With a steady hand, he finally pulls her over the railing back to safety. At the end, he gives her a hug.

His level-headed actions and civil courage have defused a life-threatening situation and once again earned him the respect of his fans - not only as a musician, but also as a person.

Police chief praises Jon Bon Jovi

According to the news portal "CNN", 62-year-old rock singer Jon Bon Jovi was on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville at around 6 p.m. to film scenes for his new music video for the song "People's House".

He discovered a woman in a dangerous position: she was only holding on to the outside of the bridge railing with one hand. The rock star's production assistant noticed the situation first and started a conversation with the obviously desperate woman.

Jon Bon Jovi recently helped rescue a distraught woman from the ledge of a bridge in Nashville. It was caught on video. Metro Nashville PD released the amazing moment. pic.twitter.com/Ue6neq2njx — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) September 11, 2024

Bon Jovi then intervened decisively, approached slowly, waved to her and also spoke to her in a calming manner. With his level-headed approach, he was able to dissuade the woman from her plan and bring her to safety. The dramatic scene took place during filming, but instead of a video, the focus is now on a heroic act.

Shortly after Jon Bon Jovi's courageous intervention on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, the fire department and police arrived at the scene. Police Commissioner John Drake expressed his gratitude and praised the rock star and his team on X. "They helped talk the woman back from the edge over the Cumberland River," Drake wrote, adding, "We all have a part to play in keeping each other safe."

Police posted a surveillance video of the incident on YouTube, but the video was removed shortly after as it allegedly violated the platform's "community guidelines". Despite this, numerous fans celebrated Jon Bon Jovi on social media for his civil courage.

Many described his action as a "heroic act" and praised the musician for his quick and level-headed actions.

Having suicidal thoughts? You can find help here: These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.

Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch

Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch

Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch





Refugium: Association for bereaved people after suicide



: Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:: Association for bereaved people after suicide Sea of fog : Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Show more

More videos from this section