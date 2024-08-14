Katy Perry shot the video for her song "Lifetimes" on the Balearic Islands of Ibiza and Formentera. Now the singer has a problem with the authorities there. The reason: she didn't have permission to film.

No time? blue News summarizes for you With her new music video for the song "Lifetimes" , Katy Perry has upset the regional authorities on the Balearic Islands of Ibiza and Formentera.

In a statement published yesterday, Tuesday, the environmental department of the regional government announced that Perry's production company had not applied for a filming permit.

According to the statement, some of the footage was filmed in two nature reserves - where access is prohibited. Show more

The area around Ses Salines is considered one of the most beautiful regions on Ibiza. The area in the south of the Balearic island was therefore declared a nature reserve in 2001.

Since then, it has been off-limits. And this ban would actually also apply to the American singer Katy Perry.

However, the 39-year-old and her team apparently did not adhere to the local rules and filmed part of the music video for her new song "Lifetimes" in the nature reserve on the Spanish vacation island. The Spanish newspaper "El País" was the first media outlet to report this.

Authorities launch investigation into Katy Perry

The local authorities have now launched an investigation. The aim is to clarify whether the filming of Perry's latest video caused any environmental damage.

In a statement published yesterday, Tuesday, the environmental department of the Balearic regional government announced that the production company had not applied for the necessary permission to film the music video.

However, the filming is not a "crime against the environment", but an administrative offense, as filming can be approved on request.

Perry dances in the dunes - in a cordoned-off area

Katy Perry recently published several making-of impressions on Instagram. The music video has been viewed over 2.4 million times on YouTube so far.

According to the newspaper "El País", Perry's team is also said to have filmed on Ibiza's neighboring island of Formentera. The video shows the singer dancing in the dunes there - in a cordoned-off area.

Katy Perry is not the only star to have used her stay in Ibiza to work. Actor Will Smith also chose the recording studio of a hotel on the island to record a new song.

The 55-year-old recently shared a video entitled "Ibiza Sunset Vibes" on Instagram. In it, Smith can be seen rapping and singing.

