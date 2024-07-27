The performance by Lady Gaga at yesterday's Olympic opening ceremony in Paris has caused a stir: the singer's performance was apparently recorded in advance. Picture: IMAGO/Bestimage

Discussions surrounding Lady Gaga's performance during yesterday's Olympic opening ceremony in Paris. It is said that the 38-year-old singer's performance was not live, but pre-recorded.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a big fuss about Lady Gaga's performance yesterday at the Olympic opening ceremony in Paris.

The singer performed "Mon truc en plumes" by chanson singer Zizi Jeanmaire on a golden staircase.

However, it has now been revealed that the performance was apparently recorded in advance. Show more

Lady Gaga wowed the audience with her performance at the Olympic opening ceremony in Paris. The 38-year-old performed "Mon truc en plumes" by chanson singer Zizi Jeanmaire on a golden staircase.

The singer began her performance with the words "Good evening and welcome to Paris". At the beginning, dancers covered Lady Gaga's face with pink feather fans. The backdrop was reminiscent of a picture-book Paris.

And now the unpleasant news behind it: Lady Gaga's performance did not take place live, according to dpa information.

Stairs were deserted during the opening ceremony

When the show was shown on television during the opening ceremony last Friday evening, the golden staircase was deserted.

Apparently Lady Gaga's act had been recorded hours before.

The original dance number of the song, which is called "Mein Federzeug" in German, also featuring a large feather fan, was once the trademark of dancer and singer Zigi Jeanmaire.

Incidentally, this was not Lady Gaga's first appearance in French. She had already sung in the language in the film "A star is born".

Lady Gaga wanted to "warm the heart of France"

"I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that warms the heart of France, celebrates French art and music and reminds everyone of one of the most magical cities in the world - Paris - on such an important occasion," writes Lady Gaga on X.

She continues: "I am also honoured that the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games has asked me to sing such a special French song - a song in honour of the French people and their great history in art, music and theater."

She has always felt a very special connection to the French and to French music, she said. "I hope you enjoy this performance as much as I did. And to everyone in France: thank you so much for letting me sing in your country."

More videos from the department