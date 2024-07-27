The singer began her performance with the words "Good evening and welcome to Paris". At the beginning, dancers covered Lady Gaga's face with pink feather fans. The backdrop was reminiscent of a picture-book Paris.
Incidentally, this was not Lady Gaga's first appearance in French. She had already sung in the language in the film "A star is born".
Lady Gaga wanted to "warm the heart of France"
"I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that warms the heart of France, celebrates French art and music and reminds everyone of one of the most magical cities in the world - Paris - on such an important occasion," writes Lady Gaga on X.
She continues: "I am also honoured that the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games has asked me to sing such a special French song - a song in honour of the French people and their great history in art, music and theater."
She has always felt a very special connection to the French and to French music, she said. "I hope you enjoy this performance as much as I did. And to everyone in France: thank you so much for letting me sing in your country."