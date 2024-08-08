Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister, one of the music world's great cult figures, died on December 28, 2015. Image: Keystone

Lemmy Kilmister is still considered a cult figure in the rock world today. Since the Motörhead frontman's death in 2015, his urn has been on a world tour. Tribute can now be paid to the musician at a British festival.

Bruno Bötschi

When Lemmy Kilmister died, a new era began for many a music fan. There were years before his death when it was impossible to imagine that he would ever be gone.

On December 28, 2015, the Motörhead frontman, a cult figure in the music world, died.

The fact that, almost ten years after Kilmister's death, the farewell party for the legendary singer has still not come to an end would certainly have pleased the drink-loving musician.

Lemmy Kilmister's ashes are on a world tour

Why is the party still going on today? One of the reasons is the urn containing Lemmy Kilmister's ashes.

Since the British rock musician's death, it has been repeatedly taken to places where he had a lot of fun during his lifetime.

At Lemmy Kilmister's funeral in Los Angeles on January 9, 2016, only some of his ashes were buried. At the deceased's request, the rest were filled into cartridge cases and sent to musician friends as mementos.

Subsequently, Motörhead tour manager Eddie Rocha and Metallica singer James Hetfield had tattoos engraved with their portion of the deceased's ashes.

Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell drops off the urn

The rest of the ashes have been on a world tour ever since: last year, the urn made a stop at the Wacken Open Air in Schleswig-Holstein, where part of it found its final resting place.

Last April, a bag of ashes was also deposited at Kilmister's favorite restaurant "The Rainbow Bar and Grill" in West Hollywood.

The next stop on the farewell tour is the Bloodstock Open Air next weekend in the English town of Walton-on-Trent.

According to the British news channel Sky News, Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell's urn will be brought to the heavy metal festival in person. Some of the ashes will then be laid to rest there.

