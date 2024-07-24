Lena Meyer-Landrut has also canceled the last concert dates of her tour in a long voice message on Instagram. picture alliance/Geisler-Fotopress

Lena Meyer-Landrut "has to pull the ripcord". The singer is completely canceling her current tour and has been undergoing medical treatment since this week. What is ailing the 33-year-old is still unclear.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lena Meyer-Landrut cancels all remaining concert dates due to health problems after visiting the emergency room several times.

The singer has been undergoing medical treatment since July 22.

There are currently no catch-up dates planned for the concerts - but Meyer-Landrut will provide updates on Instagram in the future. Show more

It's all over for Lena Meyer-Landrut's remaining performances. The singer has repeatedly struggled with her health in recent weeks. Now she is also canceling her upcoming concert dates.

In a long voice message in an Instagram story, the 33-year-old talks about how she "ended up in the emergency room on Sunday for the third time in a few weeks due to pain cramps". She goes on to say that it breaks her heart: "I wish I didn't have to record this."

No catch-up appointments scheduled

She has to force herself to "pull the ripcord". As "Der Westen " writes, Meyer-Landrut has been undergoing medical treatment since Monday, 22 July: "Unfortunately, Lena's health has not stabilized, so we also have to cancel the last two dates in Stuttgart and Echternach. The majority of the shows were almost sold out and it is therefore all the more painful to have to disappoint so many people," the singer's management announced in a statement.

There are currently no catch-up dates for the missed concerts - and none are being planned. It is not yet known exactly what Lena Meyer-Landrut is struggling with. However, she has promised health updates on Instagram.

More from the entertainment section