Luca Hänni became the father of a daughter for the first time in mid-June. And now the next big challenge awaits the 29-year-old: The singer will become a TV presenter.

Since Luca Hänni won the RTL show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" twelve years ago, it is impossible to imagine the world of show business without the 29-year-old.

Since then, Hänni has not only been active as a singer and influencer, he is also a regular guest in a wide variety of TV formats. Two years ago, he took part in "Let's Dance". Although he didn't win the dance competition, he did meet his current wife, dancer Christina Luft, there.

In 2023, Hänni stood at the top of the podium again as the winner of the eighth season of "The Masked Singer". He was also a member of the jury for the last two seasons of the KiKA talent show "Dein Song".

In this songwriting competition, young talents compete against each other with compositions they have written themselves.

Luca Hänni: "I really enjoy presenting"

It has now been announced that Luca Hänni will once again be taking part in the new season of "Dein Song". This time, however, not as a jury member, but as a presenter.

In the past 14 years, "Dein Song" has been hosted by the duo Johanna Klum and citizen Lars Dietrich, in future Luca Hänni will do this together with TikTok star Jeannie Wagner.

Luca Hänni announced the new TV job himself on his Instagram account at the beginning of the week, albeit without mentioning the name of the show.

"I'm really looking forward to following in new footsteps and getting to know the show from a completely new angle," Hänni is quoted as saying by TV channel Kika.

He added: "I really enjoy hosting and I feel very honored to be doing it for the first time in Germany on 'Dein Song'."

According to the TV channel Kika, the new episodes of "Dein Song" with the duo Hänni and Wagner will be broadcast in spring 2025.

