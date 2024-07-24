Swiss ESC sensation Nemo will be touring Europe in 2025, stopping off in more than 20 cities. The latest tour stop is in Kiev. Despite a travel warning from the Swiss government.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the sensational victory at the ESC 2024 in Malmö, Nemo is going on tour in Europe in 2025.

The "Break the Code" tour stops in more than 20 European cities.

The first concert is planned for Kiev. This is despite the fact that the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) warns against traveling to the Ukrainian metropolis. Show more

Following Nemo's sensational victory at the ESC 2024 in Malmö, Sweden, the exceptional talent will be touring Europe in 2025.

The "Break the Code" stage show can be seen in over 20 cities.

Nemo's tour kick-off is a tough one: according to various media, the first concert will take place in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on March 7, 2025. This is despite the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) warning against traveling to the Ukrainian metropolis.

Nemo announces the special gig on social media, writes "blick.ch". Nemo wrote on Instagram: "I couldn't be more grateful to be visiting the country and singing with you all." This special performance means a lot to the exceptional talent.

Nemo got on brilliantly with Ukrainian participants Alyona Alyona (33) and Jerry Heil (28) at the ESC. Nemo covered their song.

Nemo's tour will take the Biel talent to Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, Ireland and Poland.

The tour premiere in Kiev has not yet been confirmed by the management.

