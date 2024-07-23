Jack White has plenty of gold records on his wall, but he no longer has anything to do with music, says the producer. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dp

In the TV series "Where Love Falls", music producer Jack White proudly presents his late-life fatherhood. He also talks about his professional success. He can't help but take a swipe at fellow pop star Helene Fischer.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Music producer Jack White talks about his life as a father of seven in the TV documentary "Where Love Falls". His musical successes are also highlighted.

He takes a swipe at pop star Helene Fischer.

He hopes to see his five-year-old son Max play in the Bundesliga one day and highlights the different earning potential between tennis and football.

Although White is proud of his successes and children, he does not see himself as a braggart and emphasizes the importance of women's professional successes. Show more

"I'm currently the oldest living double dad in the world," announces German music producer Jack White proudly. In the VOX documentary "Where love falls - every couple is different" (available on RTL+), the hit producer opens the doors to his extraordinary family life.

White and his wife Rafaella's second child was born in 2023; in total, the musician is a father of seven. "He's the most amazing person, the most amazing man, the most amazing dad," enthuses his 39-year-old partner, who has been married to White, aka Horst Nussbaum, since 2015.

White has clear ideas for the future of his five-year-old son. "I want to see Max in the Bundesliga," hopes White.

His philosophy is simple: "As a tennis player, you have to be top 10, top 20, top 30 in the world to earn real money. As a footballer, you only have to be top 500 in Germany."

Jack White: "I'm not the show-off type"

Meanwhile, White has no concrete plans for his nine-month-old daughter Angelina. "Oh, girls ... In the past, we would have always said: the man has to earn money, the mother has to make sure everything stays in order at home," he says, referring to times gone by and clarifying: "I think that has changed. I think it's great to see the careers that women are now making."

Jack White is not only proud of his children, but also of his professional successes.

In the documentary, he shows himself in a room where all his awards are lined up. He emphasizes: "I'm not the bragging type, but the fact is: 'Schöne Maid' sold 1.7 million records back then. Helene Fischer dreams of that!"

More videos from the department