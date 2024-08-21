US rapper Macklemore will be performing at the Zurich Openair on Saturday - he is already enjoying his time in Switzerland. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

US musician Macklemore needed a haircut and spontaneously dropped by a Zurich barbershop. The rapper is performing at the ZOA on Saturday and has time to take a look around the city.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you US rapper Macklemore enjoyed the city of Zurich a few days before his performance at the Zurich Openair and spontaneously had his hair cut at a local barbershop.

The owner of "Finest Barbers" was surprised by Macklemore's visit and praised the rapper on TikTok for his down-to-earth and friendly manner.

As a thank you for the free haircut, Macklemore gave the barber three guest passes for his performance at the festival. Show more

I wonder if this is only possible for him in Switzerland? US rapper Macklemore is already in the Swiss city a few days before his headlining performance at the Zurich Openair - and appears to be taking a leisurely ride through the streets on his E-Trotti.

When he feels like a haircut, the 41-year-old spontaneously walks into the store at "Finest Barbers". Much to the surprise of boss Engels Rodriguez. He writes on TikTok: "What a beautiful soul, chilled vibes, grounded spirit. Blessed to be able to welcome you to 'Finest Barbers'."

The barber told "20 Minuten" about the superstar's visit: "He drove past my store alone in an e-trotti and asked for a haircut - it was pure coincidence that he ended up in my store." Even when Rodriguez was still busy with another customer, Macklemore waited his turn.

The boss of the barbershop also recognized him immediately despite his baseball cap and sunglasses. He had a chat with the rapper, who wanted to know what he could do in Zurich. After all, it was still a few days before his performance at the festival.

Rodriguez also didn't want any money from the rapper for the "Highfade" haircut, so Macklemore gave him three guest passes for his performance at the ZOA. In general, he had a very positive impression of the American, saying he was very "nice and interested".

More from the Entertainment section