The Youtuber and rapper Shirin David. Her home was broken into in the middle of the night. Goods worth over 30,000 francs were stolen. Gerald Matzka/zb/dpa

Shock for rapper Shirin David. During her summer vacation in Ibiza, her house was broken into in the middle of the night. The thieves stole goods worth over 30,000 francs.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you German rapper Shirin David was on vacation with her sister on the party island of Ibiza.

Shirin David has rented a chic vacation apartment there.

On August 2, the hit singer was robbed - in the middle of the night - in her apartment on Ibiza. The thieves take goods worth over 30,000 francs. The shock is huge. Show more

Rapper Shirin David will not soon forget her Ibiza vacation. Not because of the countless dream beaches, the deep blue sea water or the pretty bays. It's a souvenir of a different kind, a negative one.

On August 2, Shirin David and her sister Patricia Davidavicius (28) were the victims of a burglary in their vacation apartment in Santa Eulalia - in the middle of the night while they were sleeping. Luxury goods were stolen, writes "Bild.de".

Among the stolen items was a Cartier watch worth almost 20,000 euros, handbags from Chanel and Dior and expensive jewelry from Tiffany. According to "Bild.de", the total value of the theft was 35,120 euros (over 33,000 Swiss francs).

Shirin notices the burglary the next day and reports it to the Spanish police.

Shirin David: "We were robbed, in our sleep, at night"

In a new podcast, the "Bauch, Beine, Po" hit singer talks about the theft incident in Ibiza: "We were robbed, in our sleep, at night." Her sister Patricia Davidavicius, aka Pati, talks about the break-in: "They were in our rooms. We both had our doors closed."

