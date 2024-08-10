Rapper Shirin David will not soon forget her Ibiza vacation. Not because of the countless dream beaches, the deep blue sea water or the pretty bays. It's a souvenir of a different kind, a negative one.
On August 2, Shirin David and her sister Patricia Davidavicius (28) were the victims of a burglary in their vacation apartment in Santa Eulalia - in the middle of the night while they were sleeping. Luxury goods were stolen, writes "Bild.de".
Among the stolen items was a Cartier watch worth almost 20,000 euros, handbags from Chanel and Dior and expensive jewelry from Tiffany. According to "Bild.de", the total value of the theft was 35,120 euros (over 33,000 Swiss francs).
Shirin notices the burglary the next day and reports it to the Spanish police.
Shirin David: "We were robbed, in our sleep, at night"
In a new podcast, the "Bauch, Beine, Po" hit singer talks about the theft incident in Ibiza: "We were robbed, in our sleep, at night." Her sister Patricia Davidavicius, aka Pati, talks about the break-in: "They were in our rooms. We both had our doors closed."