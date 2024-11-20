Dennis Bryon played drums for the Bee Gees, now the musician has died at the age of 76. Getty Images

Dennis Bryon, who played with the Bee Gees from 1973 to 1981, died at his home in Nashville, just days before the death of Colin Petersen.

Four days earlier, former drummer Colin Petersen (78) also died.

Musician friends honored Bryon's talent and friendship. Show more

Dennis Bryon, former drummer of the Bee Gees, has died at the age of 76. Bryon, who played with the band between 1973 and 1981, died on Thursday, November 14, in Nashville. This was reported in the English "Mirror". His death came just four days before the passing of Colin "Smiley" Petersen, another former Bee Gees drummer, who died at the age of 78.

The news of Bryon's death was announced by his friend and musician Blue Weaver, who played with him in the Welsh rock band Amen Corner. Weaver wrote on Facebook: "I'm speechless at the moment ... Dennis has passed away. Kayte, Dennis' wife, has just called me and asked me to inform all friends and fans. This was a big shock. Dennis was my friend since we were in our first band together at the age of 15. His great drumming will always live on."

Andy Fairweather Low also confirmed the sad news. Maurice Gibb, a founding member of the Bee Gees, died back in 2003, followed nine years later by his brother Robin.

