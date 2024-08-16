There are sentences that are better left unspoken. Not so at Openair Gampel: blue Music host Bettina Bestgen said the things that usually cause frowns. You can see the result in the video.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Beer for breakfast is also like bread": unlike in other situations, this statement is completely accepted at Openair Gampel.

blue Music host Bettina Bestgen tried out phrases on the festival grounds that you don't have to be ashamed of during four days in Valais.

Watch the video to find out what they are. Show more

"Mier ischt hittu tschitter", "tüo de nid gad zgidannt triichu" or "ich hä appa Pfiifoltre im Büch": if you ask around at Openair Gampel as a non-Valaisan, you will sometimes hear sentences that are not easy to understand.

But fortunately, even as an "Üsserschwiizer" you can make yourself understood here - and how: At Gampel, phrases that would probably trigger an eye roll in other places are met with a great deal of tolerance.

"Beer for breakfast is also like bread" is probably a statement best kept to yourself at Sunday brunch with the family. And describing a panaché as a "soft drink", which "we already drink at nursery", is also likely to raise eyebrows outside the festival grounds.

At Openair Gampel, however, such phrases are perfectly okay - even if, admittedly, the cliché of the boozing, party-hungry crowd is being played on. But on four days a year, this is supposed to be allowed. blue Music host Bettina Bestgen dared to try it out for herself and uttered sentences on the grounds that you don't have to be ashamed of here. You can see what they are in the video.

