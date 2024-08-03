Tiziana Gulino and the love of her life, Dania: the two women, who have known each other since they were children, tied the knot in August 2022. Daughter Mirea was born at the beginning of May 2024.

Swiss singer Tiziana Gulino had to say goodbye to her beloved grandmother. Shortly before her death, she introduced her two-month-old daughter Mirea to her, which made the moment particularly emotional.

Despite her grief, her daughter Mirea comforts the singer and lightens her heart in these difficult days.

Tiziana and Dania married in the summer of 2022, and in November 2023 they announced that they were expecting their first child. Tiziana and Dania are the moms of baby Mirea.

Tiziana Gulino won the SRF casting show "The Voice of Switzerland" in 2014 at the age of 17. Show more

Swiss singer and musical actress Tiziana G ulino mourns the loss of her beloved nonna. She was able to introduce her little daughter Mirea to her grandmother on her deathbed.

"You met and said goodbye at the same time," Blick.ch quoted the singer as saying online on Saturday. "Ciao Nonna," she continued.

Gulino wished daughter and grandmother had had more time

Gulino had flown to Italy with her two-month-old daughter Mirea, whom she had with her wife Dania, to visit her sick grandmother. Shortly after the visit, her grandmother died.

"I wish you could have had more time together," the 27-year-old singer wrote in a video on Instagram. It shows her great-grandmother playing with Mirea's little feet, wrote Blick.

Her daughter makes her "heart a lot lighter in these difficult days", the musician also wrote on Instagram.

