"Ciao Nonna"Singer Tiziana Gulino introduces great-granddaughter Mirea to her grandmother before she dies
Carlotta Henggeler
3.8.2024
Swiss singer Tiziana Gulino had to say goodbye to her beloved grandmother. Shortly before her death, she introduced her two-month-old daughter Mirea to her, which made the moment particularly emotional.
3.8.2024
Carlotta Henggeler
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Swiss singer Tiziana Gulino mourns the loss of her grandmother, who died shortly after visiting her with her baby Mirea in southern Italy.
Despite her grief, her daughter Mirea comforts the singer and lightens her heart in these difficult days.
Tiziana and Dania married in the summer of 2022, and in November 2023 they announced that they were expecting their first child. Tiziana and Dania are the moms of baby Mirea.
Tiziana Gulino won the SRF casting show "The Voice of Switzerland" in 2014 at the age of 17.