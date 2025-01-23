Tina Turner was one of the greatest rock stars in music history. Now an unreleased song sees the light of day. Britta Pedersen/dpa

A surprise for Tina Turner fans: to mark the 40th anniversary of "Private Dancer", a lost song by the Swiss singer-by-choice is being released. BBC Radio 2 has already played it in advance.

No time? blue News summarizes for you BBC Radio 2 has played the long-lost Tina Turner song "Hot For You Baby", which was originally planned for the 1984 album "Private Dancer", for the first time.

The song will be part of the anniversary edition "Private Dancer - 40th Anniversary Edition", which will be released on March 21, 2025 with further unreleased songs and live recordings.

Tina Turner's album "Private Dancer" was a huge success, reaching number one in the US charts, winning four Grammys and selling 12 million copies. Show more

This morning, British breakfast radio station BBC Radio 2 played a Tina Turner song that had been kept under wraps for 40 years.

"Hot For You Baby" was originally supposed to be released on the 1984 album "Private Dancer", but was eventually removed from the song list. You can listen to the song here.

As the music magazine "NME" writes, the song was thought to be lost. But now it is said to have been given a place on the album "Private Dancer - 40th Anniversary Edition" after all.

New material on Tina Turner

The posthumous work is to be released on March 21, 2025 - the album is said to contain even more never-before-heard songs. This version will also include live performances and archive footage from the legendary singer's concert days.

Originally, "Private Dancer" made it to number 1 in the US Billboard 200 charts. The album brought the Swiss singer four Grammy Awards and 12 million copies sold.

Tina Turner died in Küsnacht in the canton of Zurich in May 2023 after a long illness at the age of 83.

