Alongside the live music, the party tents form the heart of Openair Gampel. blue Music host Bettina Bestgen took on what is probably the toughest job at the festival in a packed bar.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you There are probably not many tougher jobs at Openair Gampel than serving the party-goers at the bar in a party tent.

blue Music host Bettina Bestgen spent an hour behind the bar at Bar Clemenz.

You can see how she got on in the video.

"Iischi Party" is the official slogan of Openair Gampel. The name says it all: the line-up includes just as many DJs as bands. The numerous party tents are at least as important to the Gampel experience as the performances on the two stages.

The great importance of the festival culture is also due to the special history of the festival: Openair Gampel has grown from a small village festival in Valais to probably the largest village festival in Switzerland.

The party tents are a hive of activity in the evening and early morning hours. It's no prophet who suspects a particularly challenging shift for the staff during this period. blue Music host Bettina Bestgen took the plunge and stood behind the counter at Bar Clemenz.

Watch the video to find out how Bettina does in this unfamiliar role, how much turnover she generates, how much money she receives in tips and what kind of comments she has to listen to.

And by the way: even though the Openair Gampel ended on Sunday afternoon, blue Music broadcast the concert by rapper Stress on Sunday evening with a time delay. You can watch and listen to his "MTV Unplugged" show from 7 pm on free TV on blue Zoom and streamed on blue News.