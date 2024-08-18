The indie band Milky Chance has over a billion views on Spotify with songs like "Stolen Dance". The duo spoke to blue Music host Bettina Bestgen about monkeys dressed up as Brad Pitt, among other things.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The successful German band Milky Chance performed at the Openair Gampel on Saturday.

Before the concert, the duo Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch met up with blue Music host Bettina Bestgen.

"Danceable melancholy" is how singer Clemens Rehbein once described Milky Chance's music. The description fits: The German band has managed to establish a distinctive style in the international charts with their mix of folk and electronica.

The breakthrough came with their debut single: "Stolen Dance" has generated more than 1.5 billion streams on Spotify since its release in 2013.

In the years that followed, the band released four critically acclaimed studio albums, played sold-out concerts all over the world, appeared on almost every late-night TV show and played legendary festivals from Coachella to Lollapalooza.

On Saturday, Milky Chance paid a visit to Openair Gampel and delivered a rousing show. Before the concert, they dropped by the blue Music Studio.

With blue Music host Bettina Bestgen, band founders Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch talk about the relevance of humor, discuss whether they would rather have a snake in their bed or a spider under their sweater and imagine a monkey dressed up as Brad Pitt. Are you confused? Then watch the video now.

By the way: You can watch Milky Chance's concert at the Openair Gampel in the blue Music Mediathek and until August 24 in the replay on blue Zoom.