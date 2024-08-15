Openair Gampel in the ticker When a face is styled on the back of the head +++ ESC star Joost's technology won't work
Dominik Müller
15.8.2024
From August 15 to 18, thousands make the pilgrimage to Openair Gampel in the village of the same name near the Rhone. blue Music is on site in Valais. Read all the developments about the festival in the ticker.
LivetickerNew posts
Liveticker closed
8.45 pm
Impressions from the festival siteBG Gampel 3BG Gampel 3
7.30 pm
When a face is styled on the back of the head - vibe check on the festival site
At the latest when the question about the best party tent is answered with "this, this, that...all here" and a face with sunglasses is styled on the back of a young man's head, it becomes clear: we are here at Openair Gampel. We did a vibe check on the grounds. You can see the result in the video.
6.29 pm
Despite raindrops: the mood is still cheerful
The sunshine is already over: the first raindrops are making themselves felt. However, this does not dampen the good mood. You can find a few impressions of the visitors on the festival site in the gallery.BG Gampel 2BG Gampel 2
5.17 pm
The technology is not working for ESC star Joost
Just over three months ago, Dutch ESC contestant Joost made headlines around the world when he was banned from the competition by the EBU before the final.
His performance at Openair Gampel didn't go smoothly either: seconds after he began his performance, the technology went on strike - the artist had to leave the stage again.
"We've ruined the festival," Joost shouted to the crowd. Fortunately, it didn't turn out that badly: after a while, everything worked as it should. Conclusion: The ESC audience missed an electrifying live performance.
3.41 pm
First impressions from the festival siteBG Gampel 1BG Gampel 1
Thursday, August 15, 2 p.m.
Sali Zämu from the Valais
Welcome to the Openair-Gampel ticker. According to the organizers, only 25 percent of festival visitors come from Valais. Of the remaining three quarters, all those who don't take the train are probably dependent on the Lötschberg or Furka car transport to get there - including the blue Music Team.
Fortunately, everything worked out wonderfully, we are on site. Over the next four days, we will be reporting on the best stories from the festival. And: blue Music will be broadcasting various concerts. The wild techno-metalcore of Electric Callboy kicks things off tonight at 9 pm. You can find an overview of all the shows here.
You can watch the concerts on free TV on blue Zoom and in the stream here on blue News.
Experience the best concerts with blue Music
With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on site, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.
Around 50 bands and 50 DJs over four days: from August 15 to 18, around 100,000 visitors will gather at Openair Gampel and transform Valais into Switzerland's party temple. The program is more varied than ever. Rock, pop, party jams, hip-hop, indie and techno - there's something for every music lover.
blue Music is live on location and brings "iischi Party" directly to your screen. Whether it's live concerts, interviews, live tickers or stories from the festival site - with blue Music you'll be right up close to the action.
