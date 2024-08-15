5.17 pm

Just over three months ago, Dutch ESC contestant Joost made headlines around the world when he was banned from the competition by the EBU before the final.

His performance at Openair Gampel didn't go smoothly either: seconds after he began his performance, the technology went on strike - the artist had to leave the stage again.

"We've ruined the festival," Joost shouted to the crowd. Fortunately, it didn't turn out that badly: after a while, everything worked as it should. Conclusion: The ESC audience missed an electrifying live performance.