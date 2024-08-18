When the last party-goers slowly end their night of partying, the cleaning crew gets to work. blue Music host Bettina Bestgen visited the crew - and got stuck in.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the early hours of the morning, a team sets out at Openair Gampel to remove the numerous items of garbage from the site.

blue Music host Bettina Bestgen met up with the crew and tried it out for herself with the technical equipment.

You can see the result in the video.

When tens of thousands of people party in the same place, it leaves its mark. Mountains of garbage are a familiar sight after any major event. But when visitors stream onto the site at Openair Gampel from 9 a.m. every day, there is no garbage to be seen on the ground.

Of course, this doesn't happen by magic. Organic farmer Helmut Bitz and his team are behind the clean site. The cleaning team sets out early in the morning with their converted dirt vacuum cleaners.

But how exactly does such an elaborate clean-up operation work? blue Music host Bettina Bestgen wanted to find out exactly that and met with the crew at 6 o'clock in the morning. Among other things, she learns what is good and what is bad dirt, how the machines work and gets to try her hand at cleaning herself.

Watch the video to see how well it all worked out and whether the place really shines again after the work is done.