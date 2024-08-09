Time out in TicinoWhy Beatrice Egli is taking a break
Since winning "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" in 2013, Beatrice Egli has been singing her way from success to success. Nevertheless, the singer is taking a creative break this summer in Ticino and going hiking.
Beatrice Egli first attracted international attention as a singer eleven years ago when she won the TV show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar".
Since then, the 35-year-old singer from the canton of Schwyz has been singing her way from success to success.
Every now and then, however, even a successful person needs a break. Egli used her free time this summer to take a break in Ticino and go hiking.