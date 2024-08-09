Beatrice Egli during her performance a few days ago at the Blue Open Air in the Kurpark Bad Füssing in Germany. Picture IMAGO/Future Image

Since winning "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" in 2013, Beatrice Egli has been singing her way from success to success. Nevertheless, the singer is taking a creative break this summer in Ticino and going hiking.

After winning the RTL show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" in 2013, Beatrice Egli took the hearts of pop fans in German-speaking Europe by storm.

Egli was born in 1988. She grew up with her parents, mom Ida and dad Bruno, and her three brothers Lukas, Marcel and Kari in Pfäffikon SZ on Lake Zurich.

Her parents still own a butcher's shop there, where Beatrice also worked when she was young.

The 35-year-old singer still regularly returns to her homeland when she needs a creative break to recharge her batteries.

Beatrice Egli takes a break in nature

"Sometimes all you need is a break in nature," writes Egli on Instagram.

She continues: "I went hiking in beautiful Ticino last week and I'll tell you what it's like: I slow down at the touch of a button."

After various open-air performances in recent weeks, the pop singer says she is now consciously taking a break - before continuing with her next concerts at the end of August.

If Egli's words are to be believed, Ticino seems to be the perfect place for her to escape the stresses of everyday life as a singer for a moment, recharge her batteries and switch off.

Beatrice Egli likes to get out and about on foot

And why not combine the pleasant with the useful?

With her Instagram post, Beatrice Egli is also promoting Switzerland and inspiring her fans to treat themselves to a break every now and then.

That's right, the stay in Ticino is a collaboration with Ascona-Locarno Tourism.

The singer seems to be particularly fond of hiking in Ticino. Egli's fans have known for some time that she loves walking, having climbed the Matterhorn three years ago.

Beatrice Egli has not yet revealed which peaks she has climbed in Ticino.

