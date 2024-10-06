Things have become quieter around pop queen Helene Fischer. Now it's clear why: Fischer has been working on a "heart project". She proudly presented the children's songs on social media.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you German pop queen Helene Fischer has presented her new project on social media: her new album "Die schönsten Kinderlieder".

The new work is her "heartfelt project", writes the mother of a daughter.

The album will be released on November 1, 2024. Show more

It has been quiet around pop singer Helene Fischer. Now it's clear why. Helene Fischer has recorded a new album - a very special one.

In her new work, the 40-year-old has combined her own, brand new and hand-picked children's songs. "Die schönsten Kinderlieder" will be released on November 1.

"With the release of this special series, Helene Fischer is fulfilling a dream that has long been in her heart," she writes on her homepage.

The Helene Fischer show this year

At the moment, there are only a few appearances on Fischer's agenda.

According to her website, the recording of her TV show of the same name will take place in Düsseldorf on December 6 and 7, 2024.

Concert dates will be available again - for the time being - in 2026. With her 360° stadium tour, she will perform at the Letzigrund in Zurich on July 14, 2026.

