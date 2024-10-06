Things have become quieter around pop queen Helene Fischer. Now it's clear why: Fischer has been working on a "heart project". She proudly presented the children's songs on social media.
- German pop queen Helene Fischer has presented her new project on social media: her new album "Die schönsten Kinderlieder".
- The new work is her "heartfelt project", writes the mother of a daughter.
- The album will be released on November 1, 2024.
It has been quiet around pop singer Helene Fischer. Now it's clear why. Helene Fischer has recorded a new album - a very special one.
In her new work, the 40-year-old has combined her own, brand new and hand-picked children's songs. "Die schönsten Kinderlieder" will be released on November 1.
"With the release of this special series, Helene Fischer is fulfilling a dream that has long been in her heart," she writes on her homepage.
The Helene Fischer show this year
At the moment, there are only a few appearances on Fischer's agenda.
According to her website, the recording of her TV show of the same name will take place in Düsseldorf on December 6 and 7, 2024.
Concert dates will be available again - for the time being - in 2026. With her 360° stadium tour, she will perform at the Letzigrund in Zurich on July 14, 2026.
