Alternative rocker Yungblud is known for his energetic live performances.

On Friday, the 27-year-old Brit will be performing at Openair Gampel.

On Friday, the 27-year-old Brit will be performing at Openair Gampel.

With his protest songs, British alternative rocker Yungblud awakens the spirit of rebellion. Dominic Richard Harrison, the 27-year-old's real name, rebels against everything that seems unjust to him: toxic masculinity, homophobia and patriarchy.

Loud and thought-provoking at the same time. Explosive and captivating at the same time. There are good reasons why the Brit has become the voice of an entire generation. So it is not surprising that he can count on a huge fan base. Yungblud's music is streamed by 6.3 million Spotify users every month and his YouTube videos reach billions of views.

On Friday evening, the audience at Openair Gampel will be able to enjoy a Yungblud show. Amazing energy and the closest possible proximity to the fans are guaranteed, as is a thrilling mix of UK punk and alternative rock with influences from grunge and hip-hop.

Rocking out at Openair Gampel on Friday evening: Yungblud. Madcom/Kim Schärer

Can't be there live at the concert in Valais tonight? No problem: blue Music is broadcasting the Yungblud concert tonight, Friday, 9.15 pm, on free TV on blue Zoom and here in the stream on blue News.