With his protest songs, British alternative rocker Yungblud awakens the spirit of rebellion. Dominic Richard Harrison, the 27-year-old's real name, rebels against everything that seems unjust to him: toxic masculinity, homophobia and patriarchy.
Loud and thought-provoking at the same time. Explosive and captivating at the same time. There are good reasons why the Brit has become the voice of an entire generation. So it is not surprising that he can count on a huge fan base. Yungblud's music is streamed by 6.3 million Spotify users every month and his YouTube videos reach billions of views.
On Friday evening, the audience at Openair Gampel will be able to enjoy a Yungblud show. Amazing energy and the closest possible proximity to the fans are guaranteed, as is a thrilling mix of UK punk and alternative rock with influences from grunge and hip-hop.
Can't be there live at the concert in Valais tonight? No problem: blue Music is broadcasting the Yungblud concert tonight, Friday, 9.15 pm, on free TV on blue Zoom and here in the stream on blue News.
Experience the best concerts with blue Music
zVg
With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on site, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.
Dein Festival-Sommer – live mit blue Music
blue Music zeigt die besten Livekonzerte und schönsten Momente der grössten Schweizer Musikfestivals. Live im Free TV auf blue Zoom, online auf blue.ch/music oder in der blue News App – egal ob unterwegs oder Zuhause.
Livekonzert verpasst? Keine Sorge, auf der blue TV Musikwelt kannst du (fast) alle Konzerte in voller Länge geniessen. Es ist ganz einfach: Auf deiner Swisscom TV Box findest du auf dem Homescreen direkt den Button «blue Music». Solltest du blue TV über die blue TV App auf deinem Smart-TV nutzen, klickst du dort ebenfalls auf der Startseite einfach auf «blue Music».
Du bist unterwegs und möchtest ebenfalls kein Musik-Highlight verpassen? Dann logg dich ohne zusätzliche Kosten über die blue TV App auf deinem Tablet/Smartphone oder über den Browser auf tv.blue.ch ein und wähle «blue Music». Du kannst die blue TV App ohne kostenpflichtiges Swisscom blue Abo nutzen.