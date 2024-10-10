World Dog Day 2024 blue News readers show off their four-legged friends
Vanessa Büchel
10.10.2024
Today is World Dog Day. Because man's best friend deserves to be honored. After all, they are loyal companions and good souls. blue News readers celebrate their four-legged friends and show off their favorite photos.
Dogs are so much more than just pets, they protect their owners, accompany us wherever we go, are loyal souls, best friends, stress-relievers and comforters. Sometimes cuddling a dog or letting it lick you can work wonders. Even if the latter may sound a bit disgusting, let's admit it - it's somehow good for the soul.
Our faithful furry friends can't be praised enough. That's why October 10 is all about dogs.
On this day, your four-legged friend deserves lots of cuddles, a special treat or more playtime than usual.
Here's how you can celebrate World Dog Day:
- an extra-large walk
- a new toy
- a special treat
- a photo shoot together
- learn new tricks
- extensive play session
- for non-dog owners: visit an animal shelter (get involved there, walk dogs) or donate to an animal welfare organization
For World Dog Day, blue News readers show us their favorite snapshots of their best friend. But what exactly makes dogs so unique? Eleven facts about our four-legged friends that you may not have known.
Petting a dog
is good for your well-being
Several studies have shown that dogs are good for people's well-being. South Korean scientists have come to the conclusion in an experiment that spending time with dogs can reduce stress. It is also said to relax you and improve your concentration.
Dogs smell tens of times better than us
The nose is a dog's most important sensory organ. But why is it always wet? As Vetstreet writes, this is because they are better able to assess odors with a wet nose. In addition, the dog's sensory organ itself also produces moisture from the inside - with the help of mucous membranes. The permanently released fluid ensures that the scent molecules also reach the rearmost olfactory cells. Incidentally, dogs have many, many more of these than humans. They can pick up the scent of a person even after they have long gone. Dogs can also use their nose to sniff out their master's or mistress' feelings, because when we humans are afraid, for example, we sweat.
The nose print of dogs
is unique
A dog's nose print is comparable to a human's fingerprint. Because everyone is unique. In the dog world, a database of nose prints would therefore be kept in order to detect crimes.
Dogs have three eyelids
Many people are unaware that dogs have three eyelids. The so-called nictitating membrane is also found in cats and, according to Tierversicherung.biz, is involved in the production of tear fluid in four-legged friends. It ensures that the eye remains protected and moisturized.
Dogs sweat through their paws
Dogs only have a few sweat glands located on their paws. However, these do not serve to regulate body temperature, but are there to leave scent markers for conspecifics, as Bavarian radio explains. When dogs are hot and need to cool down, the only thing that helps is panting. In other words, they stick out their tongue to regulate their body temperature.
There are also left- or right-pawed dogs
There are right- and left-handed people. What about dogs? The four-legged friends also have a preference as to which paw they use. In a survey, Embark examined 105 dogs for their paw dominance - and came to the conclusion that just over 60 percent are right-pawed.
Dogs have a sense of time
Dog owners who have to leave their best friend alone probably often ask themselves: Does my dog realize how long I've been gone? As "Ein Herz für Tiere" writes, your four-legged friend may not have a sense of hours, minutes or seconds, but he does have a sense of time. This is because his biological clock enables him to memorize patterns and routines and assign them to specific times or events. That's why your dog knows exactly when it's time to eat.
The largest dog in the world
was 2.23 meters tall
The Great Dane Kevin was considered the largest dog, but died in June 2024, just a few days after being awarded the title by Guinness World Records. He measured 97 centimetres from his feet to his withers at the neck. Zeus, also a Great Dane, is now displayed when you click on the world's largest dog on the world record page. He is said to be 2.23 meters tall when standing.
Beatles song "A Day in the Life" contains frequency that only dogs can hear
As John Lennon (1940-1980) once revealed in an interview, the Beatles' song "A Day in the Life" (1967) contains a frequency that can only be heard by dogs. The song's Wikipedia page also states that sound engineer Geoff Emerick agreed that "after the final chord, a high-frequency whistle tone, similar to that of a dog whistle, was mixed in to give dogs something to listen to as well".
Three dogs survived the sinking of the Titanic
According to eyewitness reports, there were a total of twelve dogs accompanying their owners on board the Titanic. Only three of them survived the shipwreck of 1912.
A greyhound could beat a cheetah
in a long-distance race
While the cheetah is known as the fastest land animal in the world, the greyhound cannot keep up with the big cat over short distances, but it would beat the cheetah in a long-distance race. According to "Psychology Today", the big cat can reach speeds of up to 113 kilometers per hour, but can only keep up for around 274 meters. A greyhound can maintain around 56 kilometers per hour for up to eleven kilometers.