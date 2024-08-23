The wedding preparations are in full swing: Boris Becker wants to say "I do" to his fiancée Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro in the fall. The guest list is causing quite a stir in the run-up.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Boris Becker is to marry his fiancée Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro in the fall.

The invitations to the ceremony in Portofino have already been sent out, according to "Bild", but daughter Anna Ermakova and son Amadeus are said not to have received any.

It is also uncertain whether the ex-tennis star's mother, Elvira Becker, will be able to attend. This is due to health reasons.

This is Boris' third marriage - he is said to have invited only one of his ex-wives and ex-partners. Show more

It won't be long before Boris Becker (56) says yes to his fiancée Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro (33). According to the German newspaper "Bild", a big celebration is planned for the fall in Portofino, Italy.

It is the third wedding for the former tennis star. What is causing a stir in the run-up to the event, however, is the guest list for the mega celebration. Not only has Boris' daughter Anna Ermakova (24) not received an invitation, but son Amadeus (14) is also not wanted at the wedding.

The relationship between Anna and her father has never been easy. The 24-year-old comes from "Bobbelle's" affair with Angela Ermakova (56).

Amadeus was born out of Boris' marriage to Lilly Becker (46) - the two were married from 2009 to 2018. "To behave like this towards our son is the very last thing," Lilly said in an interview with "Bunte".

Is Boris Becker's mother too weak for the wedding?

Who else is not yet sure whether she can be there: Elvira Becker (89). According to "Bild", Boris has invited his mother. The former tennis pro maintains a close relationship with her, repeatedly posting photos with her on Instagram.

Christian-Oliver Moser, Boris' lawyer, told Bild: "Of course my client's mother has been invited to his wedding. However, due to her advanced age and the associated state of her health, it is not yet clear whether she will make the trip to Italy."

Elvira herself does not believe that she will be able to attend either: "I can't cope with my health, my legs won't be able to cope. It's a long journey," the 89-year-old told Bild.

This ex is inviting Boris Becker to the wedding

And another question that is of burning interest: Which ex-wives and ex-girlfriends will be there? According to the German media, only one of Boris' exes can look forward to the celebration.

The former tennis ace is still in good contact with ex-wife Barbara Becker (57). According to "Bild", she is said to have received an invitation. Boris was married to Barbara from 1993 to 2001 and they had two sons, Noah (30) and Elias (24). The reason for the split between the two was the infamous affair with Angela Ermakova - which led to a divorce battle.

Boris Becker was married to Barbara Becker until 2001, here at a party in 1999. Picture: imago/PPS

But more than 20 years later, the anger seems to have fizzled out. Today, the former couple are on friendly terms and Barbara also gets on well with Boris' fiancé.

According to Bild, ex-wife Lilly Becker will not be part of the wedding party and Boris' former fiancée Sandy Meyer-Wölden (41) has also not been invited.

