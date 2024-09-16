"Die Hard" star Bruce Willis and Hollywood actress Demi Moore were married from 1987 to 2000. IMAGO/MediaPunch/Ralph Dominguez

Demi Moore spoke about the health of her ex-husband Bruce Willis on the "Drew Barrymore Show". He is in a "stable condition", she visits him often and appreciates the time they spend together.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bruce Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore has spoken on the "Drew Barrymore Show" about the condition of the action star, who is suffering from dementia.

"Under the circumstances" he is "stable".

The actress let it slip that she visits him regularly and treasures the time she spends with her family. Show more

"When I'm in Los Angeles, I go by every week and I really appreciate the time we all spend together," said Demi Moore (61) during her appearance on the "Drew Barrymore Show".

In the episode, Drew Barrymore (49) thinks she has known Bruce Willis (69) her whole life and asks his ex-wife how the "Die Hard" star, who is suffering from dementia, is currently doing. Moore tells her fellow actress that he is "in a stable condition under the circumstances".

Willis' family announced in March 2022 that the actor would have to end his decades-long career as he was diagnosed with aphasia and later frontotemporal dementia. Around a year later, Willis' wife Emma Heming-Willis (46) announced that his condition had worsened and a "more specific diagnosis" had been made.

Demi Moore: "Doesn't hold on to who they were"

The health update from Moore, to whom Willis was married from 1987 to 2000, gives fans a ray of hope.

In the "Drew Barrymore Show" episode, the 61-year-old goes on to say what she always tells her children: "You have to pick them up where they are. You don't hold on to who they were or what they should be, but who they are in that moment. And from that comes so much beauty and joy and love and warmth." She is alluding to people affected by the disease.

Willis has five daughters. Rumer (36), Scout (33) and Tallulah (30) are from his marriage to Moore, with Heming-Willis he has Mabel (12) and Evelyn (10).

Tallulah has also been on the show with Barrymore, according to the US magazine "People". At the time, the action star's daughter said that Willis was still the same and that she had learned "that's the best you can ask for in that regard".

