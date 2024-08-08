Richard Lugner makes his sixth wife co-manager. (archive picture) dpa

Richard Lugner married his sixth wife Simone in June. Now the building contractor and his wife are also announcing a professional partnership. His wife's new duties: filming "Mörtel".

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last June, Richard Lugner married his sixth wife Simone.

Now the Viennese building contractor and his wife are also announcing a professional partnership.

Every year since 1992, 91-year-old Lugner has hired one or more stars to accompany him to the Opera Ball. Show more

In future, building contractor Richard Lugner will be working with his sixth wife Simone at his Vienna shopping center.

"Richard said to me: "I'm the boss and you're the boss now", the 42-year-old told Bild.

"She should actively support me. We will share my work from now on," said the 91-year-old Lugner in the newspaper report. It was already clear that Simone would be given a leading position in the Lugner City shopping center in the summer.

"Collecting money and making Tiktok videos with me"

The tasks of the former deputy branch manager of a DIY store have already been decided for Lugner: "Collecting money and making Tiktok videos with me."

The job should be a long-term affair for his wife. "At some point, when I'm no longer around, she'll be the sole boss. But at the moment I'm still among the living," he told Bild.

Last June, the 91-year-old married his sixth wife Simone in front of numerous cameras at the registry office in Vienna. News portals reported in the live ticker and called it "the wedding of the year". According to Lugner himself, it will be the last marriage of his life.

Every year since 1992, the Viennese building contractor has hired one or more stars to accompany him to the Opera Ball. Among others, Sophia Loren, Pamela Anderson, Geri Halliwell, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian have already attended.

