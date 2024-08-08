TV star Carmen Geiss was admitted to hospital recently with pancreatitis. Picture: Picture alliance

A picture on Instagram is worrying fans of TV star and influencer Carmen Geiss. While filming in Austria, the 59-year-old suddenly felt unwell and had to be admitted to hospital.

Bruno Bötschi

"Dear all, I'm writing to you today from the hospital. I was diagnosed with pancreatitis a few days ago."

Following the latest Instagram post from TV star Carmen Geiss, her fan base on social media is in a frenzy.

The 59-year-old had to be admitted to hospital this week after she suddenly became increasingly unwell while filming in Austria.

Carmen Geiss: "Care in hospital is excellent"

However, Carmen Geiss had a stroke of luck and can now give the all-clear.

The cause of the severe pain is an inflammation of the pancreas, also known as pancreatitis, which was recognized early on and has already been successfully treated.

"The care here at the Hospital of the Brothers of Mercy in Vienna is excellent and I am very grateful for it," said Geiss in her post on Instagram.

She continued: "I'm already feeling much better and I'm so glad that everything went well."

Shock sits deep in Carmen Geiss' bones

But the shock is still deep in Carmen Geiss' bones: "This experience has shown me once again how important it is to look after your health and have regular check-ups."

Pancreatitis is extremely painful and must be treated immediately. It can be acute or chronic. The most common triggers are gallstones and excessive alcohol consumption.

The TV celebrity did not say in her Instagram post how long Carmen Geiss will have to stay in hospital.

