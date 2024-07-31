If you know the right charging options for e-cars, you won't have to wait long in the passenger seat. Picture: Pexels, Tim Gouw

If you drive on Swiss roads, you will see more and more charging stations for electric cars. With these charging tips, your e-car will reliably get you to your destination.

No time? blue News summarizes for you E-mobility is environmentally friendly and cost-effective.

Cities have more and more public charging stations for electric vehicles.

Charging tips help you to fully enjoy the benefits of electric mobility. Show more

Whether at home, at a freeway service station or in the parking lot of a shopping center: charging stations for electric cars can now be found in many places. Because electric cars are environmentally friendly, quiet and inexpensive, they are becoming increasingly popular.

Companies such as Swisscom as well as car users and holidaymakers are switching to e-mobility because electric cars produce far fewer CO₂ emissions than combustion engines.

So if you want to get from A to B reliably and cheaply, all you have to do is plug in your electric car - right?

Charging instead of refueling

The range of an electric car varies depending on the model, battery capacity and driving conditions. Modern electric cars have a range of 200 to 500 kilometers per charge, some even over 600.

More and more companies and cities are building public e-charging stations so that owners of electric cars can easily charge their vehicles on the go.

In the city of Lucerne, parking spaces with charging facilities for electric cars are being built all the time. To this end, parking spaces in districts that are currently in the blue zone are being converted into so-called green zone parking spaces.

Charging on the road and at home

When filling up a petrol or diesel car, the driver usually has to stand next to the car. If you charge your electric car on the go, you can do your shopping, have a coffee or go for a walk.

Most electric cars have already recharged 250 to 300 kilometers of range in 20 minutes. For those in a hurry, this is easily enough for the next stopover.

«While the drivers go about their business at the various locations, the vehicle is charged with sustainable electricity at the same time - a win-win situation for the driver, the environment and the company.» Michael Klasa Head of Mobility at Swisscom

Charging the car at home is particularly convenient. With your own wallbox, i.e. a wall charging station, the vehicle can be charged quickly and safely in the garage or parking space.

Many wallboxes offer additional functions, such as access management or their own electricity billing.

Growing infrastructure

The infrastructure for electromobility is constantly growing. "At Swisscom, our drivers have the opportunity to obtain electricity for their electric vehicle directly from the photovoltaic systems on our roofs at many locations," says Michael Klasa, Head of Mobility at Swisscom and responsible for the electrification project.

Saving the battery

Fast charging at a fast charging station puts a little more strain on the battery than slow charging at home. However, the decisive factor is what percentage is charged.

Most manufacturers recommend charging the battery to 80 or 90 percent. By only charging to 80 percent, the individual cells of the battery are protected. This extends the service life of the battery.

Swisscom switches to e-cars

Whether for installations, repairs or device testing: Swisscom is on the road to customers all over Switzerland every day.

As the company is converting all its passenger vehicles to electric drive by the beginning of 2025, these visits are increasingly being made in new electric cars.

In total, Swisscom is gradually adding over 1,200 new electric cars to its fleet, making it one of the largest electric company fleets in Switzerland.