ChrisTine Urspruch as Silke Haller in "Tatort". The grave scene remains in her memory. WDR/Bavaria Fiction GmbH/Thomas Kost

"Tatort" star ChrisTine Urspruch has recounted a creepy experience during filming. A scene in a cemetery gave the actress a real shudder.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you ChrisTine Urspruch experienced a creepy situation while filming an episode of Tatort when she was left alone in a grave.

Her colleagues had to leave briefly, and although she didn't have to wait long, it felt like ten minutes for Urspruch.

Urspruch found the experience scary for a short time, but was quickly able to laugh about it and later reflected on the dark moment. Show more

ChrisTine Urspruch (54) has been active in Münster's "Tatort" for two decades. So it's not just her role as forensic scientist Silke Haller, known as Alberich, that has seen a lot. However, the actress would probably have preferred to do without at least one situation during a shoot.

In the "Tatort" episode "Ein Fuss kommt selten allein", which was broadcast in 2016, one scene takes place in a cemetery. "I had to dig a grave as Alberich in the crime scene and suddenly all my colleagues were gone and the team was gone. And I was standing there in a grave that had been dug up," Urspruch tells RTL.

"It feels like forever"

Her colleagues "had to sort something out" at that moment and left the TV star behind. Urspruch didn't have to stay in the grave for long, but "it felt like I was alone there for ten minutes".

"It felt like forever," says Urspruch, recalling the eerie situation, adding: "For a very brief moment, it was a bit creepy and strange." But she was also able to laugh about it quickly.

In an ARD interview last year, she had already spoken about the filming at the time: "It really was night and it was foggy, a grave had been dug and I had to climb in using a ladder and dig around in the grave." She noted: "It's strange to act in autopsies in front of the camera, I don't mind. But standing halfway in the grave does trigger a dark moment in me."

More from the Entertainment section