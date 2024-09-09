Former Federal Councillor Christoph Blocher and his wife Silvia Blocher are not afraid of their own death: "But of the other person dying." Keystone/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Former SVP Federal Councillor Christoph Blocher and his wife Silvia Blocher have been married for 57 years. The couple reveal what makes their long marriage so special, apart from bedtime stories.

In the evening, the former Federal Councillor reads a book to his wife in bed. "I often fall asleep while reading," says the 79-year-old in an interview with "Schweizer Illustrierte" published online on Sunday .

Silvia and Christoph Blocher married on October 4, 1967, and she was his most important advisor during his career as an entrepreneur and politician, says the 83-year-old. "My wife is not only beautiful, but also an excellent conversationalist," he praises her. "With the crazy life I've led, that's important."

Marriage put to the test

The takeover of Ems-Chemie put their marriage to the test. "It could have been the end," says Silvia Blocher looking back. "I probably wouldn't have the courage to do it today," says her husband. He had to use the house, the garden and the pension for a company that was actually bankrupt. The couple's four children were still of school age at the time.

Politically, the couple usually agreed. Differences of opinion tend to arise over small things. "My husband always has a tendency to understand things a little differently to the way they're said," she says. And he replies: "My wife is clever and very emotional at the same time. That makes it a bit difficult for me sometimes." Reconciliation takes place over dinner at the latest. "Love needs no explanation," says the former SVP Federal Councillor.

