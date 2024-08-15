Crown Princess Mette-Marit in 2015 with her son Marius Borg Høiby. (archive picture) Vegard Wivestad Grott/NTB SCANPIX/EPA/dpa

The arrest of Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius has shaken the Norwegian palace. Now Crown Prince Haakon is speaking out about his stepson's violent act.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police are investigating the son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. The charges: assault and damage to property.

Høiby has admitted in a published statement that he suffers from drug abuse and mental health problems and wants to seek treatment.

Crown Prince Haakon has now spoken about the arrest. Show more

The son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit (50), Marius Borg Høiby (27), admitted on Wednesday that he had been violent towards his girlfriend. He had previously been arrested at the palace and later released.

Høiby writes in the text that he suffers from psychological problems and drug abuse, which is why he wants to seek treatment. It continues: "My substance abuse and my diagnoses cannot excuse what (...) happened." He wants to take responsibility for this and tell the police the truth.

Crown Prince Haakon has now commented on the arrest for the first time. The Norwegian royal said to the newspaper "Dagbladet":"I don't want to go into details, but this also burdens me. It is a serious matter when the police get involved."

It is important for a family "to be there for each other", he continues, adding: "Our aim is for everyone involved in this case to get help. We also want to take it one day at a time," reports Bild.de.

Beach girl in love deleted on social media

Scandinavian media write that the woman is between 20 and 30 years old. The newspaper "Se og Hør" reported that Marius Borg Høiby had attacked the woman "psychologically and physically".

The attacked woman was able to escape from the apartment and alert the police. Public prosecutor Nora Beck, who is handling the case at the Oslo police station, confirmed to TV station NRK that there was "a relationship" between Høiby and the young woman.

Just two weeks ago, Marius Borg Høiby posted an amorous beach photo of himself and his girlfriend. The post has since been deleted.

