While "Tagesthemen" anchor Helge Fuhst is talking about the current political situation, a voice can suddenly be heard off-screen. "His name is Salami", it says incoherently. The mishap amuses the net.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you ARD's "Tagesthemen" reaches millions of viewers every evening.

During the live broadcast on Saturday evening, a voice could be heard off-screen saying: "His name is Salami, Jens. Did you read that?"

The technical glitch was rectified after a few seconds and presenter Helge Fuhst was able to continue his report.

The ARD "Tagesthemen" news program attracts millions of viewers interested in the news to their screens every evening. This was also the case last Saturday evening on August 3 during the late edition.

News anchor Helge Fuhst is reporting on Israel's concerns about an Iranian attack when his voice echoes strangely. Suddenly a louder voice can be heard from off-screen. It says audibly: "His name is Salami, Jens. Did you read that?"

The faulty connection was rectified after just a few seconds and TV presenter Fuhst could be heard normally again.

Da gucke ich mal die #Tagesthemen, schon bekomme ich Bock auf Salami... 🤔@tagesthemen pic.twitter.com/HslWgj7UXB — garfield ☣▪︎ 318.64 ppm (@psypunk66) August 3, 2024

The TV glitch caused amusing comments on the short news portal X. One user wrote: "I'm watching the #Tagesthemen and I get a craving for salami ..."

