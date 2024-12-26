Actor Daniel Morgenroth has been playing the "Traumschiff" captain Martin Grimm for five years. Picture: ZDF/Dirk Bartling

Daniel Morgenroth has been Captain Max Parger's (Florian Silbereisen) right-hand man on the ZDF "Traumschiff" as Martin Grimm since 2019. Now the father of two daughters talks about trust in a partnership.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you As the captain in the TV series "Das Traumschiff", he is single. In real life, actor Daniel Morgenroth has been in a relationship for 25 years.

Now the 60-year-old talks about trust in his long-term partnership in an interview.

"My wife and I have a very stable relationship and have emerged from all crises as a very strong couple," says Morgenroth. Show more

"I don't know jealousy. When my partner Johanna goes out in the evening, I'm very relaxed. And if something serious were to happen, I have to allow my partner to make that decision."

"Traumschiff" captain Daniel Morgenroth talks to "t-online" about trust in partnerships in general and in his relationship with his wife Johanna Klante in particular.

Morgenroth and Klante, who is also an actress, have been a couple for 25 years and are parents to two daughters.

Daniel Morgenroth knows no jealousy

The background to the interview with the 60-year-old actor is the latest "Traumschiff" episode, which can be seen on ZDF today, Thursday, December 26, at 8.15 pm.

While the ship sets course for the Hudson Valley in the US state of New York, Captain Martin Grimm (played by Morgenroth) has to experience how Hanna Liebhold (Barbara Wussow) meets her childhood sweetheart.

He is not familiar with jealousy as it appears in the ZDF series in real life. "Quite the opposite," says Morgenroth, who has been Captain Max Parger's(Florian Silbereisen) right-hand man as staff captain since 2019.

The trust between his wife and him has grown so much that they can talk about everything "and it wouldn't be a death sentence for the relationship if one of us were tempted".

"We have emerged stronger from crises"

Daniel Morgenroth knows what he's talking about. His relationship with his current wife once developed out of an affair. The actor says that "he and his wife are in a very stable relationship and have emerged from all crises much stronger as a couple".

When it comes to relationships, there is only one question that bothers the actor: the question of a possible wedding. "That's really more of a second or third priority."

When asked about the secret of his long-term partnership, Daniel Morgenroth answers on "t-online":

"Equality - in that my wife is also capable of heating the stoves with wood, and I'm quite capable of working in the kitchen. We live relatively remotely in the countryside and it works very well that way."

