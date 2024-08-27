Anouchka Delon had a close relationship with her late father, French film star Alain Delon. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

French film legend Alain Delon passed away on August 18 at the age of 88. Daughter Anouchka has now revealed how much she misses her late father in an Instagram post.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a post on Instagram, Anouchka Delon comments on the loss of her father Alain Delon.

Her words reflect deep pain: "I will never ... never be able to live without you."

The French actor died on August 18 at the age of 88.

There was great sympathy. Fans of the film legend laid flowers, letters and small gifts in front of his house in Douchy (F). Show more

His daughter Anouchka (33) makes it clear just how big a hole Alain Delon (1935-2024) left behind in the lives of those he left behind. The actress addressed heartbreaking words to her late father on Instagram on Monday.

"I will carry you in my heart to dispel my fear," she begins her post. And continues: "I love you, you know, you alone." With these poignant sentences, Anouchka expresses her love and deep admiration for the French film legend.

Delon's daughter makes it clear how hard the loss has hit her with the words: "I will never ... never be able to live without you."

A few days after the death of her father, Anouchka and her brothers Anthony (59) and Alain-Fabien (30) issued a statement to the French news agency AFP, in which the siblings said they were "extremely touched and moved by the outpouring of sympathy and affection" from fans.

Anouchka's Instagram post is made up of two touching photos showing intimate moments with her father. In the first picture, the daughter-dad duo can be seen embracing, with her head resting on the film star's shoulder. A birthday cake stands in front of them. In the second photo, she shows her hands, their fingers intertwined.

Alain Delon was buried in the closest family circle

French film star Alain Delon died on August 18 at the age of 88, AFP reported on X, citing his three children. The statement said that the acting legend "passed away peacefully at his home in Douchy surrounded by his three children and his family".

Delon was buried on August 24th in the closest family circle and laid to rest on his estate in Douchy in central France.

Prior to this, the actor had repeatedly emphasized that he did not want a national tribute. He had wanted a small funeral service on his estate and wanted to be buried there in a chapel next to many of his dogs.

On the day of the funeral service, dozens of Delon's fans made their way to Douchy to pay their last respects to their idol. Hours before the funeral, they arrived at the gates of his grounds. They laid flowers, letters and small gifts in front of the 88-year-old's house.

Delon appeared in more than 80 films. He became a legend with "The Icy Angel" (1967), directed by Jean-Pierre Melville (1917-1973).

