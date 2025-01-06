Demi Moore on the red carpet at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. (January 5, 2025) Image: Keystone/EPA/Caroline Brehman

Demi Moore looks back on a long Hollywood career. At 62, she now wins her first Golden Globe - and is visibly moved.

DPA dpa

US actress Demi Moore has won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical. The 62-year-old impressed with her role in the horror film "The Substance" by French actress Coralie Fargeat. In it, she plays an older actress whose fame has faded somewhat and who therefore wants to optimize her youthful appearance.

Moore beat off competition from Karla Sofía Gascón ("Emilia Pérez"), Amy Adams ("Nightbitch"), Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked"), Mikey Madison ("Anora") and Zendaya ("Challengers").

Visibly moved, Moore accepted the award. She has been working as an actress for 45 years, but this was the first time she had won anything, said Moore, who had previously only received lesser-known niche awards.

"The Brutalist" takes top Globe for best film drama

The film "The Brutalist" by US director Brady Corbet won the Golden Globe for best film drama. It beat "A Complete Unknown", "Dune: Part Two", "Nickel Boys", "Conclave" by Edward Berger and "September 5" by Basel director Tim Fehlbaum.

"The Brutalist" is the story of a Jewish architect who wants to start a new life in the USA after the Second World War. The leading actor in the three-and-a-half-hour epic is Adrien Brody.

The Globe organizers announced the winners in 27 film and television categories on Monday night in Beverly Hills. The 82nd trophy gala was broadcast live by US broadcaster CBS.