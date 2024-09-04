Diving professional Simon Lorenz will not forget this encounter in a hurry: During a diving trip off the coast of Tonga, he comes across an albino humpback whale. The calf was traveling with its mother.

Off the coast of Tonga, in the Pacific Ocean, divers have spotted a humpback whale with an albino calf.

This incredible encounter is extremely rare. Only 15 albino humpback whales have been observed in the last 100 years.

Albinism can affect all vertebrates. It is a congenital disorder in which the body does not produce melanins (pigments).

The pigment disorder means that the animals are poorly protected against sunburn. Vision and hearing can also be impaired.

