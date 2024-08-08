Dolce&Gabbana's latest product is dividing opinion: the Italian fashion label is launching a dog fragrance spray on the market for 97 francs. Is it good for the four-legged friends? Animal rights activists are outraged.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italian fashion house Dolce&Gabbana is now also selling perfume for dogs.

"Fefè", as the fragrance spray is called, is composed of "warm notes of ylang-ylang, strong, flattering musk and creamy nuances of sandalwood".

The product is available for 97 francs and comes with a dog collar.

Animal rights activists are not so keen on the new luxury fragrance for dogs: the perfume is causing controversy. Show more

Dolce&Gabbana has gone canine. The Italian fashion brand has launched a fragrance spray for man's best friend. Cost: 97 francs. It was created by a Parisian master perfumer who has also developed fragrances for Balmain and Paco Rabanne.

The luxury perfume, which is sold under the name "Fefè", is divisive and veterinarians and animal rights activists warn: "Dogs recognize themselves by their smell. Therefore, this world of smells should not be changed," Federico Coccía, a veterinarian in Rome, is said to have stated according to Der Spiegel.

The idea for the first dog fragrance spray came from a luxury designer who was inspired by Domenico Dolce's "devoted affection for his faithful dog Fefé". The brown Bichon Frisé also lends its name to the new luxury beauty product for four-legged friends.

While some dog owners and animal rights activists are less than impressed, Dolce&Gabbana assures that the perfume is dog-friendly: "Approved by veterinarians" and "suitable for dogs" is stated on the website.

A consumer test with dog owners showed that the fragrance is dog-compatible. In addition, all test subjects confirmed the "gentleness of the product" and 90 percent stated that the fragrance lasts all day.

Highly developed sense of smell - perfume should not disturb

In any case, the product is probably aimed more at dog owners than the four-legged friends themselves. The green lacquered bottle with golden paw decoration also looks good on the dresser.

Fabian Rivers, a vet specializing in small animals and an animal welfare ambassador, told The Times that owners may be using the perfume to cover up unpleasant smells from their pets rather than visiting a vet to check for possible skin infections.

Rivers is convinced that dogs' sense of smell is so highly developed that they can still sniff each other without being confused by perfume.

However, he thinks the 97 francs is a very bold price: "The fact that they are being marketed at such a high price is an interesting way of getting people to spend their money on things that have little value. But it's your choice how you spend your money," The Times quotes Rivers as saying.

"A moment of fragrant caresses"

The alcohol-free fragrance spray "Fefé" is said to contain "warm notes of ylang-ylang" and smell of "strong, caressing musk and creamy nuances of sandalwood".

If you want to use the perfume on your four-legged friend, spray a little on your hands or in a brush and then massage or brush the fragrance into the animal's coat - "from the middle of the body towards the tail". This gives your dog "a moment of fragrant caresses".

The Dolce&Gabbana luxury dog fragrance comes with a dog collar with a customizable badge.

More videos from the department