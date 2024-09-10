The most expensive Airbnbs in Europe The Carlton Penthouse in St. Moritz can be booked from 20,671 francs per night on airbnb. Image: Airbnb.ch The penthouse overlooks Lake St. Moritz. Image: Airbnb.ch This is what it looks like in one of the eight bedrooms. Image: Airbnb.ch Guests can dine here. Image: Airbnb.ch Here you can relax from skiing and take a bath. Image: Airbnb.ch A cozy ski feeling in Chalet Raven in France. Image: Airbnb.ch You can stay at Castle Luttrellstown in Ireland for 17,813 francs - per night. Image: Airbnb.ch The most expensive Airbnbs in Europe The Carlton Penthouse in St. Moritz can be booked from 20,671 francs per night on airbnb. Image: Airbnb.ch The penthouse overlooks Lake St. Moritz. Image: Airbnb.ch This is what it looks like in one of the eight bedrooms. Image: Airbnb.ch Guests can dine here. Image: Airbnb.ch Here you can relax from skiing and take a bath. Image: Airbnb.ch A cozy ski feeling in Chalet Raven in France. Image: Airbnb.ch You can stay at Castle Luttrellstown in Ireland for 17,813 francs - per night. Image: Airbnb.ch

The most expensive Airbnb offer in Europe is in Switzerland, more precisely in the Upper Engadine: you can rent the luxury penthouse in St. Moritz for 20,671 francs per night - including a butler and access to the ski slopes.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A penthouse in St. Moritz is one of the most expensive Airbnb locations in Europe.

An overnight stay in the Carlton Penthouse Suite in St. Moritz starts at CHF 20,671 per night. That's a whopping 144,697 francs per week.

For this proud price, you get a butler, domestic help, sauna and direct access to the ski slopes in the Carlton Penthouse Suite. Show more

Have you won the lottery and want to treat yourself to an extravagant place to stay?

Then you don't have to travel far. In Sankt Moritz GR, you can now rent the Carlton Penthouse Suite from 20,671 francs per night - this location is one of the most expensive Airbnb offers in Europe, writes "20minuten.ch".

And you get a lot for all that money, as the description on the website reveals:

This luxurious penthouse on the 8th floor of the Carlton has five balconies and a 360-degree view of Lake St. Moritz and the surrounding mountains. The villa is located on an entire floor with its own elevator and is decorated with bespoke furniture and the highest amenities. After a day of skiing, you can snuggle up next to a roaring fire and enjoy the view.

Plus the following goodies: a complimentary minibar with a selection of regional drinks, teas and coffee. 24-hour limousine service in St. Moritz and ski bus. Concierge service; Swiss natural and organic care products and plastic-free cosmetic sets. Ski rental, ski storage and storage room in the nearby ski store.

You can also have a good time in France - for 18,000 francs

Sounds cozy. For a little less money, you can also book a ski vacation in France. The Chalet Raven in Tignes, south of Mont Blanc, costs 18,759 francs per night.

It offers eight bedrooms and direct access to the ski slopes. If you want to chill out after skiing, Chalet Raven offers a hot tub with sauna.

Into an Irish castle for 17,800 francs

Or would you prefer to spend the night in a castle? No problem: for 17,813 francs per night, the Irish Castle Luttrellstown will open its heavy doors to you.

The castle offers 20 bedrooms and an 18-hole golf course on 567 hectares of land. Four-poster beds and vintage chaise longues over free-standing marble bathtubs provide the necessary feeling of luxury to make you feel at home.

More videos from the resort