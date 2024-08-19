Swiss Instagram comedian Zeki Bulgurcu ("Swissmeme") and former Bachelorette Yuliya Benza show themselves kissing in front of a sunset on Instagram. Instagram: zekisworld

The secret is out: former Bachelorette Yuliya Benza and Swiss comedian Zeki Bulgurcu have made their relationship official and show themselves in love on Instagram.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yuliya Benza and Zeki Bulgurcu present themselves as a couple for the first time on Instagram and confirm their relationship.

The two are not only a strong duo in their private lives, but also professionally and use their social media platforms for humorous couple videos.

Yuliya searched for her dream man on TV in 2022 and gave her last rose to Yuri Natale, but their love was short-lived. Show more

Now it's out: former Bachelorette Yuliya Benza (30) is officially showing herself on Instagram with a new man by her side. And he's no stranger: Comedian and influencer Zeki Bulgurcu (34) has captured her heart.

In front of a romantic sunset backdrop, the two not only share amorous glances, but also a kiss - making their relationship public. The Swiss celebrity world has a new dream couple.

There have been hints of their romance for some time: Yuliya has regularly appeared in Zeki's humorous Instagram videos, in which they poke fun at typical everyday situations for couples in Switzerland. It is now clear that the chemistry is not only right in front of the camera, but also in private.

Yuliya Benza is no newcomer when it comes to the search for love. In 2022, the native Ukrainian searched for the man of her dreams on the TV show "The Bachelorette". She finally gave her last rose to Yuri Natale (29) from Graubünden.

Engagement in front of the camera

Their relationship culminated in an engagement in front of the cameras - a first in the history of the show. Despite this romantic moment, their happiness was short-lived.

After just two months, they broke up, accompanied by a public row in which Yuri revealed: "I found out that she was logging into my Instagram and controlling me."

Now Yuliya Benza seems to have found happiness again - this time with Zeki Bulgurcu.

Influencer Zeki Bulgurcu rose to fame with his Instagram channel "Swissmeme". He originally worked as a retail specialist before he started sharing memes online in 2013. With his content, he is now one of the most successful influencers on the Swiss social media scene. Zeki recently opened his first kebab store.

Yuliya Benza is a Ukrainian-Swiss entrepreneur, reality TV star and influencer. She became known to a wider public in 2022 as the Bachelorette. Originally from Ukraine, she moved to Switzerland at the age of twelve and founded the "Make-up Academy" in Dübendorf in 2015, which specializes in training make-up artists.

