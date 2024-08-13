Marius Borg Høiby from Norway and his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, in Oslo on June 16, 2022. Keystone/Lise Aserud/NTB via AP

Marius Borg Høiby was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman. Now his ex-girlfriend is speaking out. She accuses him of being mentally and physically violent towards her.

Jenny Keller

Ex-girlfriend Juliane Snekkestad speaks openly for the first time about the violence she allegedly experienced during her relationship with Marius Borg Høiby.

Snekkestad describes the psychological violence as particularly distressing and calls for such abuse to be stopped.

She calls on her followers not to tolerate violence against women. Show more

Marius Borg Høiby, the 27-year-old son of Norway's Princess Mette-Marit, was arrested by the police a few days ago. The reason: he allegedly became violent towards a woman. According to the Norwegian newspaper "Se og Hør", the alleged assault led to the victim suffering a concussion, which was later diagnosed in hospital.

The police in Oslo then confirmed to "Dagbladet" that there was a relationship between the accused, Marius Borg Høiby, and the victim.

The news not only made waves in the palace, but also among the public. Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit's husband, described the situation as a "serious matter".

Ex-girlfriend speaks out for the first time

Marius Borg Høibys' ex-girlfriend Juliane Snekkestad has now also spoken out about the incidents. In her Instagram story, in which she regularly addresses her more than 47,000 followers, Snekkestad commented on the current events and spoke publicly for the first time about her own experiences with Marius Borg Høiby.

Juliane Snekkestad, model and ex-girlfriend of Marius Borg Høiby, speaks online about the psychological and physical violence inflicted on her. Instagram/teammodels

After ending their four-year relationship in March 2022, she has so far remained silent about the reasons behind the break-up. However, recent developments have prompted her to go public.

"The last few days have been strange and painful. In the past week, I have received a number of calls, messages and questions about the charges against my ex. First, I want to send my heartfelt thoughts to the victim in this case," she explained.

"The psychological violence was the most brutal"

Snekkestad goes on to reveal: "Even though my closest family and friends knew about it, I decided to no longer remain silent. And to answer the questions: Yes. I was previously subjected to psychological and physical violence by the person in question. The psychological violence was the most brutal for me."

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon, seen here at a football match in May 2024, described the allegations surrounding their son Marius Borg Høiby as a "serious matter". IMAGO/NTB ROY

Her decision to make these shocking details public was not due to a desire for attention. Instead, she wants to make people aware that such incidents have happened before and urgently need to be stopped.

"We can no longer allow more women to suffer something like this and I feel obliged to report it," she added.

Urgent appeal to her followers

Snekkestad also emphasized that she does not believe that people "who expose others to such trauma understand how much it shapes a person". The model continued: "Even after years of professional help and support from my wonderful family, fiancé and friends, you somehow never become the same person again."

At the end of her message, she made an urgent appeal to her followers: "Take care of each other and be kind to each other."