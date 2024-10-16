Janne Puhakka was together with his partner for many years, they were considered a dream couple in Finland. Instagram/jannepuhakka

Former professional ice hockey player Janne Puhakka came out of the closet after his career. He lived with his partner - who is now said to have shot him.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former Finnish ice hockey player Janne Puhakka was allegedly shot dead by his 66-year-old ex-partner, a Norwegian vet, in Espoo, Finland.

Police confirmed the arrest of the suspect at the scene, who cited the end of the relationship as the motive and confessed to the crime.

Puhakka, who had come out as the first openly gay Finnish professional ice hockey player in 2019, was reported missing by a concerned friend, which alerted the emergency services. Show more

Former Finnish professional ice hockey player Janne Puhakka has apparently been the victim of a relationship crime.

According to Finnish media reports, the 29-year-old was presumably shot dead on Sunday evening by his ex-partner, a 66-year-old vet from Norway.

The police confirmed the crime in an apartment in the city of Espoo, but did not give the names of the victim or the suspect. However, they announced that the alleged perpetrator was arrested at the scene without resistance and is being investigated for murder. The suspect had confessed to shooting the victim.

End of the relationship as motive for the crime

According to initial investigations, the motive for the crime was the end of the relationship between the two. The suspect is in custody. According to the police, he probably acted deliberately and in a particularly brutal and cruel manner, a statement said.

The emergency services were called by a friend of the couple who was worried because he could not reach Puhakka. The investigation into the exact course of events is ongoing.

Puhakka was Finland's first openly gay ice hockey player. However, he only came out in 2019 after his career ended the year before.

