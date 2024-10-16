Former Finnish professional ice hockey player Janne Puhakka has apparently been the victim of a relationship crime.
According to Finnish media reports, the 29-year-old was presumably shot dead on Sunday evening by his ex-partner, a 66-year-old vet from Norway.
The police confirmed the crime in an apartment in the city of Espoo, but did not give the names of the victim or the suspect. However, they announced that the alleged perpetrator was arrested at the scene without resistance and is being investigated for murder. The suspect had confessed to shooting the victim.
According to initial investigations, the motive for the crime was the end of the relationship between the two. The suspect is in custody. According to the police, he probably acted deliberately and in a particularly brutal and cruel manner, a statement said.
The emergency services were called by a friend of the couple who was worried because he could not reach Puhakka. The investigation into the exact course of events is ongoing.
Puhakka was Finland's first openly gay ice hockey player. However, he only came out in 2019 after his career ended the year before.