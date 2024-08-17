A fire broke out during the filming of the music video for Paris Hilton's song "Bad Bitch Academy". Allison Dinner/AP/dpa

During the music video shoot for Paris Hilton's song "Bad Bitch Academy", the It-Girl's trailer burned down completely. She now shows what the flames did on Instagram.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Paris Hilton announced on Instagram that a fire broke out on set during the filming of her music video.

The flames destroyed the It girl's trailer.

Hilton is "grateful" that everyone is okay. Show more

Shock for Paris Hilton (43): she actually only wanted to shoot the music video for her song "Bad Bitch Academy", but then a fire suddenly broke out in her caravan. The It girl shares the incident on set in her Instagram stories.

"Unfortunately, a fire broke out in my trailer today while I was filming my music video," the hotel heiress wrote on Friday with a picture that clearly shows what the flames had done. The inside of the trailer is completely burnt out.

Fortunately, no one was injured by the fire. Hilton is also doing well. "I'm so grateful that everyone is safe," says the mother of two.

She is so happy for the "incredible support" at her side. The It girl's "Bad Bitch Academy" team includes music video director Hannah Lux Davis (38) as well as Heidi Klum (51), Meghan Trainor (30) and Lance Bass (45).

Hilton posts another picture on Instagram showing a few of her charred belongings. "Not how I imagined my music video shoot for 'Bad Bitch Academy'", says the 43-year-old.

Together with Heidi Klum, "the show must go on"

The trailer was completely destroyed after the fire. But "the show must go on", says Hilton in another upload. The image is captioned "#InfiniteIcon" - the name of Hilton's forthcoming album.

The hotel heiress can be seen in the photo together with Heidi Klum. The two models pose in front of a crowd of photographers. Hilton in a blue dress, Klum in a pink one.

Shortly after the incident on set, Paris Hilton poses with Heidi Klum: "The show must go on", she writes. Instagram/parishilton

"Bad Bitch Academy" is part of "Infinite Icon", which is due to be released on September 6. The album also includes the song "Chasin'", which the hotel heiress produced together with Meghan Trainor.

Paris Hilton is the mother of son Phoenix and daughter London. Both children were carried by a surrogate mother. The It girl has been married to author Carter Reum (43) since November 2021.

The hotel heiress has transformed herself from a wild It girl into a successful businesswoman. Once seen alongside Nicole Richie (42) in the reality TV show "The Simple Life", in recent years she has not only recorded music, modeled, celebrated at countless parties, made TV appearances, tried her hand at film acting, written a guidebook, but also DJed as a talented DJane and founded around 20 product lines for products such as make-up and perfume.

