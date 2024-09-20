Former sports reporter Klaus Schwarze is dead. dpa

Klaus Schwarze was the voice of handball for many years - now the former sports journalist has died at the age of 83.

The former "Sportschau" presenter Klaus Schwarze is dead.

The sports journalist was 83 years old.

Schwarze became known as the inventor of the "Goal of the Month" award, among other things. Show more

Former "Sportschau" presenter Klaus Schwarze is dead. He died on Wednesday at the age of 83, as WDR confirmed to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, citing his family.

Schwarze had invented the "Goal of the Month" vote in 1971, which is still an integral part of the ARD "Sportschau" today. He ran the program for 15 years. He also covered handball tournaments as a reporter for around 20 years, becoming the voice of the sport. He was also ARD program director for the 1994 and 1998 Football World Cups and the 2000 and 2004 European Championships.

"We mourn the loss of a highly respected expert in the world of sport. In particular, handball coverage over the last few decades will remain firmly associated with his name," said WDR Director General Tom Buhrow according to the press release. He added: "In addition to his immense expertise, I was already impressed by Klaus Schwarze's ability to find calm and balanced solutions even in difficult situations."

