France's First Lady Brigitte Macron is causing a stir with an appearance in the hit series "Emily in Paris". The prominent guest role in the fourth season of the Netflix series gives the First Lady a special stage.

The guest appearance was inspired when series star Lily Collins and creator Darren Star met Macron at the Élysée Palace in December 2022.

Macron, who was already mentioned in the first season, has acting experience as a former theater teacher. Show more

France's First Lady Brigitte Macron (71) makes a guest appearance in the latest season of the hit series "Emily in Paris". The wife of President Emmanuel Macron can be seen in the second episode of the fourth season of the Netflix comedy.

The series revolves around Emily Cooper from Chicago, who moves to Paris, and stars British-American actress Lily Collins, daughter of British pop star Phil Collins. The show has won fans worldwide, but has also been criticized for its clichéd portrayal of Paris.

However, Brigitte Macron gives the show her full support by playing herself in a short scene where she takes a selfie with Emily in a restaurant.

Brigitte Macron has "great talent"

Lily Collins told Elle magazine that the idea for the guest appearance came about when she and series creator Darren Star met Brigitte Macron at the Élysée Palace in December 2022.

In the first season of the series, the First Lady is already mentioned when she shares Emily's Instagram post in which she expresses her disappointment that the French word for vagina, "le vagin", is masculine.

"She's a big fan of the show and took the mention in the first season with a lot of humor," Collins told Elle. "That scene in season four is tongue-in-cheek, and shooting with her was both an honor and a real pleasure." Series creator Star praised Macron's performance and said the First Lady had shown "great talent".

Macron wears her own clothes in the series

In the scene, Emily (played by Collins) approaches Brigitte Macron, who is sitting in a restaurant with two other women. The First Lady waves her security guard back as Emily explains that she is the person behind the Instagram account "Emily in Paris".

After a brief exchange, Emily takes a selfie with Brigitte Macron and posts it on Instagram. The post includes the hashtag #makeiticonic, a slogan from President Macron's campaign to attract foreign investors to France.

Netflix confirmed that the First Lady wore her own clothes in the scene and received "no specific instructions" from the production team, despite the show being known for its fashion.

Macron taught drama at school

According to Collins, Brigitte Macron "actually asked the production team herself" if she could appear in the series, "which was crazy". However, the Élysée Palace is said to have told French media that the request actually came from the producers of the series.

Brigitte Macron also has some experience in acting, as Sky News reports. She was teaching drama at a secondary school when she met the future president, then 15 years old and a pupil in her class, in 1993.

The two married 14 years later. In 2018, she also made a brief appearance in the French comedy series "Vestiaires", which follows the lives of two disabled swimmers. Earlier this year, it was announced that a French production company was planning a six-part series about her life.

"Emily in Paris" celebrates Parisian clichés

"Emily in Paris", which first aired in 2020, has often been criticized for its fairytale depiction of life in the city - from the beret-wearing bon vivant lifestyle to slick, Instagram-ready scenes, while ignoring problems such as litter, crime and social conflict.

Series creator Darren Star defended the show and explained that it was intended as a "declaration of love to Paris", seen through Emily's eyes. "The first thing she sees are the clichés because it's her perspective," he said in 2020. "I wanted to make a show that celebrates that part of Paris."

The latest season received mixed reviews: The Telegraph complained of "yet more boredom" and "terrible outfits", while Collider praised a "stunning finale" after a "chaotic second act".

