Ex-Miss Switzerland Silvia Affolter celebrated her 60th birthday yesterday. In an interview, she looks back on her life and says why she believes she is the last person who should be giving relationship advice to others.

"My son, my work and my independence have always been my top priorities." She has always had clear ideas and goals when it comes to these issues, says Silvia Affolter in an interview with Blick.

In contrast, according to Affolter, who celebrated her 60th birthday yesterday, Friday, July 26, she often indulged in luxury with her men and only "listened to my heart and my hormones".

She continues: "I'm the last person to give relationship advice, but if I could turn back the clock, I would invest much more time and intellect in choosing the best possible life partner."

Silvia Affolter: "I finally know who I am"

Affolter was crowned Miss Switzerland 40 years ago. In 2001, she founded her own TV production company. And a year ago, she separated from her husband, investment banker Ronald Sauser.

Today, Silvia Affolter is a reformed woman.

"I finally know who I am and what I want. Okay, I could have known a little earlier, but I accept every little wrinkle that I have worked hard to achieve. And at best, these wrinkles also have a bit to do with wisdom."

According to Affolter, people over 60 may no longer be able to recognize letters up close. "But they can recognize idiots from a distance."

Silvia Affolter does not believe in "the concept of regret"

When asked by Blick what she regrets in her life, the entrepreneur says:

"There are things in my life that I could perhaps have done differently, but I don't believe in the concept of regret."

Instead, Silvia Affolter believes that every decision has its place in the grand story of life. "I appreciate the journey and the lessons it has taught me."

