A German vacationer on Mallorca finds his hotel room too cold. Without further ado, he rips the air conditioning out of the room - and is now in trouble.

Sven Ziegler

Hotel employees in vacation regions are used to a lot, but one incident in Majorca was particularly surprising: a 21-year-old German tourist turned up at the reception of his hotel - with an air conditioning unit under his arm.

According to a statement from the national police, the unusual incident took place on September 4. The reason for the action: the young man was too cold in his room. Without hesitation, he violently ripped the air conditioning unit out of the wall.

Wiring also damaged

With the air conditioner in his luggage, the vacation guest went to the reception to report the incident, as reported by the "Mallorca Zeitung". When he explained to the receptionist that he had deliberately ripped the air conditioning unit out of its anchorage, he immediately alerted the police.

Upon investigating the incident, the police discovered that the 21-year-old had not only damaged the air conditioning system, but also electrical wiring and other installations. The heated incident will probably have consequences for the tourist.