HANDOUT: Gina Schumacher, daughter of former Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, marries Iain Bethke at the Schumachers' vacation home in Mallorca. Picture: -/@tali__photography/dpa

Gina Schumacher and her longtime partner Iain Bethke say "I do" in front of a picturesque backdrop. They celebrate at the family's vacation home in Mallorca.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gina Schumacher said "I do" to her long-term partner Iain Bethke on Mallorca.

The 27-year-old daughter of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher got married on the family estate.

The couple have been together for seven years and have been engaged since summer 2023. Show more

Gina Schumacher has got married. The 27-year-old daughter of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher (55) said "I do" to her long-term partner Iain Bethke on Mallorca, as Michael Schumacher's manager confirmed to the German Press Agency. The newspaper "Bild" had previously reported.

The ceremony, attended by family and friends, took place in summer temperatures at the family's vacation home on the Spanish Mediterranean island. According to Bild, the couple have been together for seven years and have been engaged since summer 2023.

A white dress with tattoo lace

Gina Schumacher wore a white dress with Boho-style tattoo lace, while her groom, who is a year older, wore a black suit with white stripes and a gray tie. A photo shows the couple laughing happily surrounded by flowers and wedding guests. Bethke has one arm around Schumacher's waist, while he holds her hand with the other.

dpa