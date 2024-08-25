Halle Berry and Pierce Brosnan were in front of the camera together for "James Bond 007 - Die Another Day". Berry still seems to be impressed by "her" Bond to this day. imago images/Eventpress

Halle Berry was seen as "Bond Girl" in 2002 in "Die Another Day" alongside 007, played by Pierce Brosnan. In an interview, the Oscar winner now explained why Brosnan restored her faith in men with the film.

Berry starred alongside Brosnan as Jinx Johnson in the 2002 Bond film Die Another Day and raved about Brosnan's gentlemanly character.

Although Bond wasn't originally on her wish list, Berry feels honored to be part of the iconic film series, especially alongside Brosnan. Show more

Sean Connery? Roger Moore? Or Daniel Craig? There is a lively debate among fans of the agent series as to which actor best embodies James Bond. For Hollywood star Halle Berry, however, the matter is clear: Pierce Brosnan will "always be my Bond", she told the US medium Wired. "He restored my faith in men in this movie."

Berry co-starred with Brosnan in the 2002 007 film "Die Another Day". "He will always be my Bond, always. I'm a Pierce Brosnan fan," said the Oscar winner about her co-star. "There is no one who is a better gentleman than Pierce Brosnan," enthused the 58-year-old in an interview. Berry came to talk about Brosnan and Bond through fan questions on the Internet, apparently many people are wondering whether she has appeared in any of the Bond series.

In "Die Another Day", Halle Berry took on the role of Jinx Johnson, an NSA agent who was not limited to her professional collaboration with James Bond. The film was Brosnan's last as Bond, following his roles in "GoldenEye" (1995), "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997) and "The World Is Not Enough" (1999).

Berry: "Bond was not on my wish list"

"Bond wasn't on my wish list," Berry confessed, "but I've always loved the films." Ever since she starred in one of them, she felt like she was part of film history. "These films are iconic. They will forever be a part of our history, and I feel really honored to have been in one of them, especially with Pierce."

