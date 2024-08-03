Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez were married from 2015 to 2017. They are parents to a son together. Image: imago images/Mary Evans

Halle Berry accuses her ex-husband of not attending the agreed therapy sessions. The Hollywood actress believes this behavior is damaging their son. That is why she has now gone to court.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Halle Berry accuses her ex-husband Olivier Martinez of not attending the jointly agreed parental therapy sessions.

The Hollywood actress went to court because she believes that her ex-partner's behavior is harming their son.

The judge in charge at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County apparently takes a different view - and has now rejected Berry's application. Show more

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez's marriage was a short-lived affair. After two years, the actor couple split up again in 2015, having spent a total of five years together.

However, the story of the two exes is not over, as Berry and Martinez are parents to a son together.

Halle Berry now wanted to force her ex-husband to comply with the joint custody arrangements again in future by means of a court application.

According to the US magazine "People", this application has now been rejected by the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County.

Coach should resolve the conflicts between the ex-partners

What exactly is at stake? Berry and Martinez agreed to "co-parenting therapy" with a coach last May in order to "resolve disputes and conflicts between them".

The aim of the agreement was to successfully raise their son Maceo (9) together.

According to Halle Berry, however, her ex-husband stopped attending these therapy sessions in recent weeks and Olivier Martinez "unilaterally ended" the sessions without informing her or the coach in advance.

Her ex-husband also "chose to repeatedly violate agreements and court orders with negligent consideration", People quotes from the court documents.

Court says there are "no exigent circumstances"

According to Halle Berry, this behavior is damaging to their child and is not good for the "already strained relationship" between the two ex-partners.

The actress therefore asked the court to enforce Olivier Martinez's compliance with the agreement "by Monday, July 29". Specifically, this involved two meetings in July and August.

However, the judge responsible has now rejected Berry's application as there are "no urgent circumstances".

