You can't just make movies that your acting teacher would like - that's the mindset with which Harrison Ford decided on his role in the new "Captain America" movie, as he now tells us.

According to the Hollywood star himself, he approached his role without any great idealism.

According to Hollywood star Harrison Ford, he approached his Marvel role without any great idealism. "It required indifference," joked the 82-year-old in an interview with the US magazine Variety when asked what his transformation into the moustachioed General Thaddeus Ross in the new Captain America film demanded of him. "It required being a jerk for money, which I've done before."

Ford is making his debut in a Marvel superhero movie in "Captain America: Brave New World". He emphasized not wanting to belittle anything. "I'm just saying that you have to do certain things that your mother wouldn't normally want you to do - or your acting teacher, if you have one," Ford explained. "But it's fun, and I enjoyed it." He said he had "a great time" while filming.

The film is due to be released in German cinemas on February 12, 2025.

