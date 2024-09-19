Countless actors have portrayed heroes and villains for DC Comics. blue News takes a look back at the outstanding and grotty performances of the last 60 years.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you These are characters that have thrilled millions of fans for decades: Heroes and villains butting heads on the big screen.

These include the characters from DC Comics, specifically Batman, Joker and the Penguin.

Which actors have achieved legendary status through their portrayals? And who can be forgotten with a clear conscience? Show more

From Adam West to Robert Pattinson, from Jack Nicholson to Joaquin Phoenix, from Danny DeVito to Colin Farrell - they have all brought their interpretation of Batman, Joker or the Penguin to the big screen.

"The Penguin" at blue Premium The mini-series about the villain in the "Batman" universe will be available on blue Premium from September 20, 2024. The eight episodes will be released weekly. The spin-off highlights the rise of Oswald Cobblepot in the underworld of Gotham - and prepares you perfectly for the second part of "The Batman".

Actors usually say it's easier - and more fun - to play villains. But that doesn't make the task irrelevant. You can cement yourself as "the" Joker par excellence through these characters.

You have less leeway with hero roles, but that doesn't mean that these characters always come across the same: West was hilarious, Pattinson was brooding. Who did it best? You can see the analysis in the video.

